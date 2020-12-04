Left Menu
Development News Edition

First COVID-19 vaccines may reach Poland in Jan -PM's top aide

"Similarly to other countries, it looks like the first batches of vaccine will reach Poland in January, because the approval process will take place in late December and early January," the prime minister's chief of staff Michal Dworczyk told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program 1. Dworczyk added there may be around 8,000 vaccination points in Poland.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:20 IST
First COVID-19 vaccines may reach Poland in Jan -PM's top aide

The first coronavirus vaccines could reach Poland in January, the Polish prime minister's top aide said on Friday, as emerging Europe's biggest country prepares to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme.

Poland has ordered 45 million COVID-19 vaccines, and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said the country intended to start vaccinating health workers, security forces and the elderly in February. "Similarly to other countries, it looks like the first batches of vaccine will reach Poland in January, because the approval process will take place in late December and early January," the prime minister's chief of staff Michal Dworczyk told public broadcaster Polskie Radio Program 1.

Dworczyk added there may be around 8,000 vaccination points in Poland. "We want there to be a vaccination point in every community," he said. As of Thursday, Poland had reported 1,028,610 cases of the coronavirus and 18,828 deaths.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.We are at a critical phase, Sharma told Sky TV. It is fair to ...

Moody's downgrades Vedanta Resources' rating

Moodys Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating of Vedanta Resources Limited to B2 from B1 citing persistent weak liquidity and high refinancing needs. Moodys has also downgraded the ratings on the senior unsecured bonds...

Kazakhstan to start producing Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Kazakhstan will start producing the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus this month and begin a mass vaccination campaign next year, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayevs office said on Friday. The Central Asian nation will be...

France could veto 'bad' Brexit trade deal - French minister

There is still a risk that Britain and the European Union will fail to agree a post-Brexit trade deal, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding that, if a good deal cannot be reached France, will veto it.I want...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020