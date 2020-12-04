Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 5 pc in Delhi

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital dipped just below the 5 per cent mark on Friday and now stands at 4.96 per cent, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:03 IST
COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 5 pc in Delhi
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital dipped just below the 5 per cent mark on Friday and now stands at 4.96 per cent, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed. Speaking to the media here, the Minister reiterated that the national capital had the capacity to vaccinate Delhi's population in a few weeks' time through mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals.

"The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 4.96 per cent. We have the capacity to vaccinate Delhi's population in a few weeks' time, through mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals, when the vaccine is provided to us," he said. Delhi's COVID-19 situation has seen a considerable improvement in the last few days with 3,734 new infections reported on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the national capital now stands at 29,120.

Out of the 18,000 COVID-19 beds in the city, over 12,000 are vacant and available, along with about 40 per cent of the 5,000 Intensive Care Units beds, the Health Minister added. "We are quite relieved that the situation seems to be improving. Since its peak on November 7, the positivity rate has dropped quite significantly. Just 15-20 days back the positivity rate was around 15 per cent," he said.

Regarding the anticipated vaccine storage, he said that there would not be a big problem as dry ice is generally used for its storage in thermocol boxes. Speaking about the farmers' protest at the borders of the capital, he said, "They have travelled several kilometres from their homes, they should be given what they want as soon as possible."

When asked why the Delhi government does not talk to the farmers about the stubble burning issue with the farmers now that they're in Delhi, the Health Minister said that stubble burning in Punjab and other states was a national matter. "States and Union territories do not have the power to make or change the Centre's laws. If states could, farmers would not have come all the way to Delhi. Same with the stubble burning issue. The Delhi government cannot issue changes to the national stubble burning issue," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Initial response looks 'positive' for PMC Bank resolution, says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the response from potential investors for reconstruction of crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank looks positive so far. Last month, the fraud-hit multi-stat...

Gold falls Rs 136; silver declines Rs 346

Gold prices fell Rs 136 to Rs 48,813 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rupee appreciation and choppy global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 4...

Oral drug blocks coronavirus transmission in ferrets within 24 hours: Study

Treating novel coronavirus infection in ferrets with the antiviral drug Molnupiravir completely suppressed virus transmission among the mammals within 24 hours, reports a new study which may lead to a new therapeutic to curb the COVID-19 pa...

Satin Creditcare Network to expand further in South

Coimbatore, Dec 4 PTI Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, a microfinance institution, plans to expand its presence in South in the near future, a top company official said on Friday. As part of expansion, Satin has opened four branches in Coimbat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020