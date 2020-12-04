COVID-19 positivity rate dips below 5 pc in Delhi

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital dipped just below the 5 per cent mark on Friday and now stands at 4.96 per cent, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain informed. Speaking to the media here, the Minister reiterated that the national capital had the capacity to vaccinate Delhi's population in a few weeks' time through mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals.

"The positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 4.96 per cent. We have the capacity to vaccinate Delhi's population in a few weeks' time, through mohalla clinics, polyclinics, dispensaries and hospitals, when the vaccine is provided to us," he said. Delhi's COVID-19 situation has seen a considerable improvement in the last few days with 3,734 new infections reported on Thursday. The total number of active cases in the national capital now stands at 29,120.

Out of the 18,000 COVID-19 beds in the city, over 12,000 are vacant and available, along with about 40 per cent of the 5,000 Intensive Care Units beds, the Health Minister added. "We are quite relieved that the situation seems to be improving. Since its peak on November 7, the positivity rate has dropped quite significantly. Just 15-20 days back the positivity rate was around 15 per cent," he said.

Regarding the anticipated vaccine storage, he said that there would not be a big problem as dry ice is generally used for its storage in thermocol boxes. Speaking about the farmers' protest at the borders of the capital, he said, "They have travelled several kilometres from their homes, they should be given what they want as soon as possible."

When asked why the Delhi government does not talk to the farmers about the stubble burning issue with the farmers now that they're in Delhi, the Health Minister said that stubble burning in Punjab and other states was a national matter. "States and Union territories do not have the power to make or change the Centre's laws. If states could, farmers would not have come all the way to Delhi. Same with the stubble burning issue. The Delhi government cannot issue changes to the national stubble burning issue," he said. (ANI)