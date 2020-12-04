Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka prison riot killings: Use of medicinal drugs probed

The Sri Lankan police investigating the deaths of at least 11 inmates in a prison riot in the country has said it will also probe the alleged excessive use of medicinal drugs by the prisoners that may have made them violent.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 04-12-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 14:06 IST
Sri Lanka prison riot killings: Use of medicinal drugs probed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Sri Lankan police investigating the deaths of at least 11 inmates in a prison riot in the country has said it will also probe the alleged excessive use of medicinal drugs by the prisoners that may have made them violent. The riot broke out over rising coronavirus infections on Sunday in the Mahara prison on the outskirts of Sri Lanka's capital Colombo when some inmates tried to escape, prompting the authorities to use force. The incident happened as pandemic-related unrest has been growing in Sri Lanka's overcrowded prisons.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said they would seek medical consultant's' opinion on the alleged use of drugs prescribed for mental illness, thus making them violent. The government on Thursday asserted in Parliament that the violent behaviour of prisoners was triggered by the alleged use of some drugs.

However, the Sri Lanka College of Psychiatrists yesterday denied the possibility of medicine usage leading to violent behaviour, saying none of the drugs reported to be stored in the prison could lead to violent behaviour. Instead, they are meant to trigger calmness and mild drowsiness. Some 11 inmates were killed and 106 injured in the riot.

Rohana said the CID in their probe had recorded 56 statements from prison doctors, nurses, jailors and prisoners. The main Opposition charged that the transfer of COVID-19 infected inmates from the main Welikada prison to Mahara led to the commotion.

The prisons minister, Lohan Ratwatte, said not a single gunshot was fired at the Mahara prison and the inmates were fighting among themselves. The government maintained that inmates attacked those found to be COVID-19 positive.

The John Hopkins University's latest data on Sri Lanka says the country has had 26,030 confirmed coronavirus cases and 129 deaths.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Competition Comm to conduct market study on private equity investments: Chairperson

Fair trade regulator CCI will shortly commence a study on private equity PE investments in the country to look at various aspects, including whether PE investors rights in invested companies could lead to decisions that can impact competiti...

INSIGHT-Russian state employees describe pressure to join vaccine trials

In late September, Moscow municipal official Sergei Martyanov sent a series of text messages to his subordinates Colleagues... What is this sabotageMartyanov was expressing dismay at his staffs apparent reluctance to volunteer for the human...

MVA wins 3 of 6 seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, leads on 1

Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA candidates Arun Lad, Satish Chavan and Abhijit Wanjarri on Friday won Pune, Aurungabad and Nagpur Graduate constituencies in the state Legislative Council elections. Jayant Asgaonkar of Maha Vikas Aghadi was leading fr...

India post 161/7 against Australia in first T20

India scored 161 for seven in the first T20 International against Australia here on FridayKL Rahul top scored with a 40-ball 51. Brief Scores India 1617 in 20 overs KL Rahul 51, Ravindra Jadeja 44 not out Moises Henriques 322....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020