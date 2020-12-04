Left Menu
Stena Line says role in UK delivery of Pfizer vaccine going well

Ferry firm Stena Line's role in the roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is going well, and the firm is prepared to deal with any eventuality of Brexit trade talks, the company's Brexit chief said on Friday. "We have trust and confidence in the government to use these last few days (of Brexit talks) wisely...

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Ferry firm Stena Line's role in the roll-out of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is going well, and the firm is prepared to deal with any eventuality of Brexit trade talks, the company's Brexit chief said on Friday.

"We have trust and confidence in the government to use these last few days (of Brexit talks) wisely... we will be ready for any eventuality thrown at us," Ian Hampton told Sky News, adding that the transportation of Pfizer/BioNTech's vaccine was "very good."

"Our ships are operating on time. We're happy to be part of the solution to be able to make sure that UK gets the vaccines that is required so that it can start its programme of vaccination on Monday according to the government process."

