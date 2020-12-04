Third of Spaniards ready to take COVID-19 vaccine immediately, survey shows

Third of Spaniards ready to take COVID-19 vaccine immediately, survey showsReuters | Madrid | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 16:24 IST
About a third of the Spanish population is ready to take the COVID-19 vaccine immediately, while 55.2% of them would rather wait for the effects to be known, a survey carried out by CIS pollster showed on Friday.
Only 8.4% of Spaniards would refuse to take any sort of vaccine, showed the survey that was carried out on Nov. 23-26. Spain's population is around 47 million people.