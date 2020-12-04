Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-like pandemics can pose threat to country's internal security: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Expressing hope that the countrys pharma manufacturers in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR will get the final nod from the Drugs Controller General of India DCGI for a COVID-19 vaccine soon, he said that mechanisms for delivery of vaccine at the grassroots level should be ready.Considering the challenges due to the population and size of the country, we should be well placed to get vaccines at an affordable price and at an early stage, he told the meeting.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:33 IST
COVID-like pandemics can pose threat to country's internal security: Ghulam Nabi Azad

COVID-like pandemics can pose a threat to the country's internal security and policy makers should address this challenge, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said on Friday. Addressing the all-party meeting convened by the government to discuss the COVID-19 situation, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also said that the country should be well placed to get vaccines at affordable prices and at an early stage.

"COVID-like pandemics can be one of the greatest threats to the internal security of any country. In the future, policy makers at the national level should include COVID-like pandemics as a threat to internal security, besides external threats and internal insurgencies, if any," Azad said in the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Expressing hope that the country's pharma manufacturers in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will get the final nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for a COVID-19 vaccine soon, he said that mechanisms for delivery of vaccine at the grassroots level should be ready.

"Considering the challenges due to the population and size of the country, we should be well placed to get vaccines at an affordable price and at an early stage," he told the meeting. Scientists, policy makers and political leaders must work together to set parameters for vaccine prioritisation and distribution, said Azad, a former Union health minister. Calling for prioritisation of target population groups like healthcare workers, the elderly, police and those dealing with COVID-19-related activities, he said adequate trained human resources should also be developed. The government must prepare for building capacities for vaccine availability up to the district, community and primary health care levels, the Congress leader said. "We are hopeful that a vaccine will be introduced shortly," he said. The UK has already approved a vaccine for use domestically and in India too, several vaccine candidates are in advanced clinical trials, Azad said. "I am sure by January, our pharmaceutical manufacturers in collaboration with the ICMR will get a final nod from the DCGI," he said. He also asked the government to deal with issues of storage, distribution, number of dosages, eligibility and side effects of the vaccine. The Congress leader called for putting in place a vaccine safety monitoring mechanism in place to assess the adverse events after immunisation. "There could be adverse effects or side effects or even long term after effects which may need time to be identified and which are not discovered in Phase I, II or phase III clinical trials. India has to be more cautious since we have a large and young population and the government should rigorously monitor the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine," he said. Azad thanked doctors, nurses, paramedics, security forces and sanitation workers for their contribution and paid tributes to those front line doctors and workers who lost their lives in saving others during the pandemic.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hike in contactless transaction limit to further digital drive: Industry

The RBI allowing a higher contactless transaction limit of Rs 5,000 against Rs 2,000 currently will drive digital payments further in the country and shows the central banks commitment to promote a less-cash economy, industry players said o...

Sneha wins 7th leg of Hero WPGT, Amandeep is top pro finisher

Amateur Sneha Singh took the spotlight with a wire-to-wire win in the seventh leg on Friday, as the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour staged its first event after nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Noida Golf Course here. Hyderabad t...

Moral victory, party only alternative to ruling TRS in Telangana: BJP on Hyderabad local polls

BJPs performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls is a moral victory for the party and it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana, its general secretary Bhupender Yadav said on Friday. Cou...

SHG members to set up snack corners in city

Inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees advice that one can dream big even by setting up a tea stall or a roadside snack or telebhaja fritters corner, the West Bengal panchayat department is planning to help women of self help groups se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020