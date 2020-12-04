Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning

The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic. Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:45 IST
Philippines police threaten social distancing violators with caning
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Philippine police on Friday threatened to cane people who violate social distancing protocols as the Southeast Asian nation fights the spread of the coronavirus during the festive season. The Philippines celebrates one of the world's longest Christmas seasons, starting as early as September, and crowds have started to flock to sprawling malls and shopping centres despite the pandemic.

Police general Cesar Binag, commander of the coronavirus task force, told a news conference that police and soldiers would patrol in public areas in the capital Manila, the hotspot of COVID-19 cases, carrying 1 meter rattan sticks to measure distancing. "It can be used to cane the hardheaded," Binag said, adding that the "social distancing patrols" would focus on high-traffic areas such as transport hubs and public markets.

The plan will likely raise eyebrows with human rights advocates who have criticised the government's militaristic approach to the pandemic. Authorities have apprehended, warned and penalised around 700,000 people since March for violating measures such as ignoring physical distancing and not wearing masks, police data shows.

President Rodrigo Duterte imposed one of the world's strictest and longest coronavirus lockdowns in mid-March, grinding the economy to a halt. Restrictions were partially removed in June to allow more businesses to reopen. For the holidays, the government banned Christmas parties, family reunions and carol singing outside homes, while an earlier plan to allow minors to visit to shopping malls was scrapped.

With more than 436,000 infections and around 8,500 deaths, the Philippines has the second highest COVID-19 cases and casualties in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia. The Philippines has a population of 108 million.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hike in contactless transaction limit to further digital drive: Industry

The RBI allowing a higher contactless transaction limit of Rs 5,000 against Rs 2,000 currently will drive digital payments further in the country and shows the central banks commitment to promote a less-cash economy, industry players said o...

Sneha wins 7th leg of Hero WPGT, Amandeep is top pro finisher

Amateur Sneha Singh took the spotlight with a wire-to-wire win in the seventh leg on Friday, as the Hero Womens Pro Golf Tour staged its first event after nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Noida Golf Course here. Hyderabad t...

Moral victory, party only alternative to ruling TRS in Telangana: BJP on Hyderabad local polls

BJPs performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls is a moral victory for the party and it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana, its general secretary Bhupender Yadav said on Friday. Cou...

SHG members to set up snack corners in city

Inspired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees advice that one can dream big even by setting up a tea stall or a roadside snack or telebhaja fritters corner, the West Bengal panchayat department is planning to help women of self help groups se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020