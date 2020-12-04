Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,861 deaths were reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, with several experts projecting the death toll will soon surpass 3,000 per day.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 18:57 IST
Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute.

More than 213,830 new cases and 2,861 deaths were reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, with several experts projecting the death toll will soon surpass 3,000 per day. President-elect Joe Biden promised a new national strategy that will impose mask mandates where he will have authority, such as federal buildings and for interstate travel, once he takes over for departing President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

Beyond the mandate, he urged people to voluntarily wear masks, a novel approach after lax public discipline to date and Trump's own timid endorsement of mask-wearing. "On the first day I'm inaugurated ... I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask, just 100 days to mask, not forever, 100 days," Biden told CNN in an interview Thursday. "And I think we'll see a significant reduction if we incur that - if that occurs, with vaccinations and masking, to drive down the numbers considerably."

Two promising vaccine candidates could receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration this month and start being injected into the arms of healthcare workers, first responders and nursing home residents before the New Year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Friday he expected to see another surge in coronavirus infections two or three weeks after the Nov. 26 Thanksgiving holiday, when many Americans traveled to visit family, and feared Christmas shopping and parties would fuel another spike.

"We're in a very precarious situation right now. There certainly is light at the end of the tunnel with a vaccine, but we're not there yet. So we really have to intensify our public health measures to try and blunt this trajectory," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Today" show. Fauci said he has accepted Biden's offer to be his chief medical adviser, as well as keep his current position.

"I said yes right on the spot," Fauci said, while also endorsing Biden's 100-day plea. Washington University's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) now projects 538,893 COVID-19 deaths by April 1, nearly double the current death toll since the pandemic began.

That same model shows that universal mask-wearing could reduce the death toll by 66,000, according to Dr. Carlos Del Rio, executive Associate for the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. "And while we are really excited about the vaccine, the reality is the model says the vaccine probably by April 1 will only save about 10,000 or up to 11,000 deaths," Del Rio told CNN on Friday.

More than 100,000 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the United States, straining healthcare professionals and reducing care for people suffering other ailments. California Governor California on Thursday imposed strict new stay-at-home restrictions that will be triggered on a region-by-region basis when less than 15 percent ICU capacity is available.

State and local authorities across the country have ordered a wide range of limitations on social and economic life. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday she may extend a three-week "pause" on some private and economic activities.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday his state's hospitals "not only remain in crisis but the crisis is worsening," as his state reported its fifth-highest case count of the pandemic.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths, 1,627 recoveries

Gujarat recorded 1,510 new cases of coronavirus and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Friday evening. The states caseload thus went up to 2,15,819 and death toll to 4,049.The number of recovered patients increa...

Will Rajinikanth's bet on 'spiritual' politics, 'change' mantra catapult him ?

If his political package of spiritual politics plus change everything clicks, Rajinikanth would be the third star from the celluloid world to taste political success in Tamil Nadu after AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran and his protege J Jaya...

Denmark pins green credentials on end to North Sea oil hunt

Denmark hopes that by deciding to stop its search for North Sea oil and gas it can become a credible trailblazer in fighting climate change, its climate minister said on Friday. The decision to end all oil and gas exploration and extraction...

I&B ministry issues advisory for advertisers for online gaming, fantasy sports on TV

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Friday issued an advisory on advertisements on online gaming and fantasy sports in all private satellite TV channels directing advertisers to give disclaimers that such games involve financial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020