Left Menu
Development News Edition

Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders

More than 213,830 new cases and 2,861 deaths were reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, with several experts projecting the death toll will soon surpass 3,000 per day. President-elect Joe Biden promised a new national strategy that will impose mask mandates where he will have authority, such as federal buildings and for interstate travel, once he takes over for departing President Donald Trump on Jan. 20.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 20:48 IST
Record U.S. deaths prompt urgent calls for masking, stay-at-home orders
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. leaders urgently called on Americans to wear masks and threatened even more drastic stay-at-home orders after deaths from the coronavirus set a single-day record, with two people dying every minute. More than 213,830 new cases and 2,861 deaths were reported on Thursday, according to a Reuters tally of official data, with several experts projecting the death toll will soon surpass 3,000 per day.

President-elect Joe Biden promised a new national strategy that will impose mask mandates where he will have authority, such as federal buildings and for interstate travel, once he takes over for departing President Donald Trump on Jan. 20. Beyond the mandate, he urged people to voluntarily wear masks, a novel approach after lax public discipline to date and Trump's own timid endorsement of mask-wearing.

"On the first day I'm inaugurated ... I'm going to ask the public for 100 days to mask, just 100 days to mask, not forever, 100 days," Biden told CNN in an interview Thursday. "And I think we'll see a significant reduction if we incur that - if that occurs, with vaccinations and masking, to drive down the numbers considerably." Two promising vaccine candidates could soon receive emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and some 20 million Americans could be vaccinated this year, Commissioner Stephen Hahn told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

As soon as the FDA approves a vaccine, "I will be first in line and I will encourage my family to take this vaccine," Hahn said. Biden also told CNN he would be happy to get vaccinated publicly, as former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama have pledged, in order to boost public confidence and pursuade vaccine skeptics.

Other public figures have followed, including best-selling novelist Stephen King. "As a kid of 5 or 6, I lined up with other little people to get the Polio Vaccine. As a man of 73, I'll line up for the Covid Vaccine as soon as I'm told it's time," King said on Twitter.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of the White House coronavirus task force, said Friday he expected to see another surge in coronavirus infections two or three weeks after the Nov. 26 Thanksgiving holiday, when many Americans traveled to visit family, and feared Christmas shopping and parties would fuel another spike. "We're in a very precarious situation right now. There certainly is light at the end of the tunnel with a vaccine, but we're not there yet. So we really have to intensify our public health measures to try and blunt this trajectory," Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC's "Today" show.

Fauci said he has accepted Biden's offer to be his chief medical adviser, as well as keep his current position. "I said yes right on the spot," Fauci said, while also endorsing Biden's 100-day plea.

As U.S. cases since the start of the pandemic surpassed 14 million on Thursday and more than 100,000 people were hospitalized, California Governor Gavin Newsom said he would impose strict new stay-at-home orders to be triggered on a region-by-region basis when less than 15 percent ICU capacity is available. Washington University's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation now projects nearly 539,000 COVID-19 deaths by April 1, almost double the current death toll since the pandemic began, even with the life-saving effects of vaccines.

But 66,000 people could be saved if the share of Americans wearing masks in public rose to 95% in the next week, the institute said. Globally, the pandemic has killed more than 1.5 million people.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad poll result 'historic', shows rejection of dynastic, appeasement politics: BJP chief Nadda

Lauding its astounding performance in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC polls, where it has made big gains, as a moral victory, the BJP on Friday said it has emerged as the only alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana. BJP...

Kishan Reddy hails BJP performance in GHMC polls, says BJP has emerged as strong party in Telangana

With BJP winning 48 seats in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC election, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has emerged as a strong party in Telangana and party worke...

U.N. warns 2021 shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe

Next year is shaping up to be a humanitarian catastrophe and rich countries must not trample poor countries in a stampede for vaccines to combat the coronavirus pandemic, top U.N. officials told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Frida...

EU to target 30 million electric cars by 2030 - draft

The European Union will aim to have at least 30 million zero-emission vehicles on its roads by 2030, as it seeks to steer countries away from fossil fuel-based transport, according to a draft document seen by Reuters.In a strategy due to be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020