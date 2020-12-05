Left Menu
Seoul enforces distancing rules amid fresh spike

South Koreas capital on Saturday began enforcing stricter distancing rules as the country added nearly 600 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day.

05-12-2020
South Korea's capital on Saturday began enforcing stricter distancing rules as the country added nearly 600 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day. The restrictions require large stores, gyms, movie theaters, barbershops and amusement parks to shut down after 9 p.m., and restaurants to provide only deliveries and takeouts after that time.

Public transportation will also be reduced after 9 p.m. in an aim to discourage unnecessary gatherings. The 583 cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency brought the national caseload to 36,915, including 540 deaths.

The agency said 411 of the cases were from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where health officials are struggling to track infections tied to various places, including hospitals, churches, schools, saunas and gyms. The country had reported 629 new cases on Friday, its highest daily jump in nine months.

