At least 35 people were discharged from various Covid-19 Care Centres on Friday after they were declared recovered, it said.Mizoram has so far reported six COVID-19 deaths, all from Aizawl district.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-12-2020 10:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 10:19 IST
25 new COVID-19 cases in Mizoram; tally rises to 3,913
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At least 25 people, including six Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 3,913, an official said on Saturday. He said that seven cases were confirmed at RT-PCR lab in Zoram Medical College (ZMC), 12 cases at TrueNat labs in district hospitals and six cases were detected through Rapid Antigen Test from various districts.

Of the 25 fresh cases, 10 cases each were reported from Aizawl and Lunglei districts, two each from Mamit and Lawngtlai and one case was reported from Kolasib district, he said. Three patients have developed symptoms of COVID-19 and the rest 22 patients were asymptomatic, the official said.

According to the state health department, there are 217 active COVID-19 cases in the state while 3,690 people have recovered from the virus. At least 35 people were discharged from various Covid-19 Care Centres on Friday after they were declared recovered, it said.

Mizoram has so far reported six COVID-19 deaths, all from Aizawl district. The death rate in the state is only 0.16 per cent.

The state has tested 1,55,507 samples for COVID-19 till date, including 1,350 on Friday. Meanwhile, the state government has decided that no more lockdown will be announced in the state unless COVID-19 cases abruptly increases, an official said.

The meeting of officials, doctors, churches and NGOs chaired by Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana on Friday denounced rumours about the proposed lockdown in Aizawl. The meeting observed that the previous lockdown and the ongoing no tolerance drive have significantly curtailed the rising cases of COVID-19.

The meeting said that no lockdown will be imposed in the state unless there is an abrupt rise in COVID-19 cases, the official said. The meeting said that the state's COVID-19 count reached 3,888 on Friday, which was lesser than the 4,363 count predicted by Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for Mizoram to be reported by December 4.

