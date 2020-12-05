Left Menu
Development News Edition

S.Korea urges vigilance as COVID-19 clusters emerge in 3rd wave

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 583 new coronavirus infections, down from the 629 reported on Friday, which was the highest since the first wave peaked in February and early March. After implementing tighter restrictions on Saturday, the government is to decide on Sunday whether to further tighten curbs in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps.

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 05-12-2020 13:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 12:51 IST
S.Korea urges vigilance as COVID-19 clusters emerge in 3rd wave
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean authorities urged vigilance on Saturday as small coronavirus clusters emerged in a third wave, centered in the Seoul area, with infections near nine-month highs. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) reported 583 new coronavirus infections, down from the 629 reported on Friday, which was the highest since the first wave peaked in February and early March.

After implementing tighter restrictions on Saturday, the government is to decide on Sunday whether to further tighten curbs in a country that had seen initial success through aggressive contact tracing and other steps. Infections of the virus that causes COVID-19 averaged 487.9 this week, up 80 cases from the week before. This wave of infections is different from the first two, which were driven by large-scale transmission, said KDCA official Lim Sook-young.

"The recent outbreaks are small, multiple, and is spread in people's everyday lives," Lim told a news briefing. "Please keep in mind that the current wave is not limited to a specific group or place but maybe around our homes, family, and acquaintances." Seoul accounted for 235 of the new infections. More than half of South Korea's 52 million people live in the capital and surrounding areas.

Among Seoul's small but widespread clusters, confirmed cases linked to a dance class rose by nine to 249 in less than two weeks, while 21 people tested positive in a cluster related to a wine bar. Seoul launched unprecedented curfews on Saturday, shuttering most establishments and shops at 9 p.m. (1200 GMT) for two weeks and cutting back public transportation operations by 30% in the evenings.

Tighter restrictions would be a blow to Asia's fourth-largest economy, which reported a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4.2% in October, the highest since July. The number of people seriously or severely ill with COVID-19 rose by five to 121, using more of the nation's swindling sickbeds, KDCA reported.

The health authorities said on Friday there were just 59 sickbeds immediately available for serious or severe cases and that the beds might run out in less than two weeks. South Korea has reported 36,915 coronavirus infections and 540 deaths, the KDCA said.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Exclusive WTA looks to start 2021 season on January 4 outside AustraliaThe WTA is planning to start the 2021 season in the first week of January outside Australia before the players trav...

S.Korea urges vigilance as COVID-19 clusters emerge in 3rd wave

South Korean authorities urged vigilance on Saturday as small coronavirus clusters emerged in a third wave, centered in the Seoul area, with infections near nine-month highs. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency KDCA reported 583...

Kuwait votes for parliament amid economic, virus challenges

Kuwait began voting Saturday for its National Assembly, the first election since the death of its longtime ruling emir at a time the oil-rich nation struggles with serious economic problems during the coronavirus pandemic. This tiny country...

India favourites to wrap up T20 series despite Jadeja's absence

The chatter around the concussion substitute will remain as a resurgent India, unlikely to be alarmed by all-rounder Ravindra Jadejas absence, seek a series win in the second T20 International against Australia here on Sunday. A series win ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020