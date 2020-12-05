Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj HC judge dies of cardiac arrest during COVID-19 treatment

He had been on a ventilator support since December3 after his oxygen requirement increased, and was administered Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections and plasma therapy during the course of treatment, the doctor said.Justice Udhwani, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was elevated as the Additional Judge of Gujarat High Court on November 12, 2012, after being appointed as the Registrar General between June 2011 and November 2012.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-12-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 13:20 IST
Guj HC judge dies of cardiac arrest during COVID-19 treatment

A sitting judge of the Gujarat High Court died following a cardiac arrest on Saturday while undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital here, a doctor said. Justice G R Udhwani (59), who had tested COVID-19 positive on November 19, died at SAL Hospital due to complications arising out of the infection, the doctor said.

He died in the morning, days after he was admitted to the hospital on November 22 in a critical condition, Dr Divyang Dalwadi, a critical care expert of the hospital, said. "He had tested COVID-19 positive on November 19, and was admitted to the hospital with severe lung infection. He was also suffering from hypothyroidism," the doctor said.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest at 7 am on Saturday and was declared dead at 7.40 am," Dalwadi said. He had been on a ventilator support since December3 after his oxygen requirement increased, and was administered Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections and plasma therapy during the course of treatment, the doctor said.

Justice Udhwani, who hailed from Ahmedabad, was elevated as the Additional Judge of Gujarat High Court on November 12, 2012, after being appointed as the Registrar General between June 2011 and November 2012. He was confirmed as Permanent Judge on July 10, 2014. Justice Udhwani had joined the legal profession in 1987 and practised in the high court before being appointed as a judge in city civil court in February 1997.

He had also served as Gujarat High Court registrar on two occasions, first as registrar (legal) and then as registrar (infrastructure and IT). Before that, he had served as in-charge Registrar General of Gujarat High Court between February and June 2011. He was then elevated to the post of additional judge of the high court. In his career spanning over three decades, Justice Udhwani had also served as an additional judge of special POTA (Prevention of Terrorism Act) court in 2003.

TRENDING

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ritu Phogat beats Jomary Torres, extends unbeaten pro MMA record

Indian wrestler-turned-mixed martial arts fighter Ritu Phogat won her fourth consecutive MMA championship title here. The 26-year-old Indian beat Philippines Jomary Torres via technical knockout in round one of ONE Championship ONE at the ...

Mumbai City FC eye third straight win against Odisha FC

With a well-oiled unit at their disposal, in-form Mumbai City FC will be eyeing their third successive win when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday. Mumbai first registered a 1-0 win against FC Goa and then ...

14 people arrested in UP's Pratapgarh for gambling

Fourteen people have been arrested on charges of gambling here, police said on Saturday. They were caught gambling on Friday and a pack of cards, 13 motorcycles, 13 mobile phones and Rs 84,560 in cash were seized, according to a statement ...

Super 30 founder to be expert at KBC

Super 30 founder and noted mathematician Anand Kumar will be the expert at popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati on Mondays episode. Kumar will be the expert on episodes 51, 61 and 62 of the 12th edition of KBC hosted by megastar Amitabh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020