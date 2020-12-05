Kerala records over 5,000 COVID-19 cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 5 (PTI): Kerala reported 5,848 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total caseload to over 6.31 lakh, while the toll mounted to 2,390 with32 more fatalities. While 5,820 people have been cured, the total recoveries so far has touched 5,67,694.

Presently, 61,393 are undergoing treatment for the disease, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release. The total number of positive cases in the state is now about 6,31,615.

In the last 24 hours, 60,503 samples have been tested, and the test positivity rate has touched 9.67 per cent. So far, 65,56,713 samples have been sent for testing, the minister said.

Malappuram continued to account for the highest number of cases with 920 infections, followed by Kozhikode 688, Ernakulam 655, Kottayam 567 and Thrissur 536. Thirty two people, who died recently, tested positive for the infection, taking the toll to 2,390.

Of the positive cases, 53 had come from outside the state and 5,137 have been infected through contact, Shailaja said. As many as 3,15,024 people are under observation in various districts and 15,062 are in hospitals.

Police registered cases against 863 people for violating covid restrictions, 341 people were arrested and 43 vehicles were seized. Cases were registered against 3,540 people for not wearing masks.