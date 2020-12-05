Gujarat adds 1,514 new COVID-19 cases; 15 die

Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,514 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the total count of infections to 2,17,333, the state health department said. With 15 more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the cumulative toll in the state mounted to 4,064, it said.

At the same time, 1,535 patients were discharged from hospitals after treatment, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,98,527, the department said in a release. A total 69,668 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours at the rate of 1,071.82 tests per day per million population. 81,72,380 samples have been tested so far.

PTI KA PD NSK NSK.