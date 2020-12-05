Left Menu
Rajasthan reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,076 new cases

Rajasthan reported 20 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking their number to 2,409, while 2,076 new cases pushed the states infection tally to 2,78,496.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 20:05 IST
Rajasthan reported 20 more COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking their number to 2,409, while 2,076 new cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,78,496. According to the latest Health department bulletin, 23,176 patients are currently undergoing treatment for the disease in the state.

It said a total of 2,52,911 people have been discharged after treatment till now. The death toll from the coronavirus infection stands at 452 in Jaipur, followed by 250 in Jodhpur, 196 in Ajmer, 163 in Bikaner, 145 in Kota, 112 in Bharatpur, 103 in Udaipur and 93 in Pali.

Among the new cases reported, 501 are in Jaipur, 215 in Jodhpur, 125 in Ajmer, 123 in Kota, 114 in Udaipur, 104 in Alwar and 83 in Dungarpur..

