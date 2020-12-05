Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha sees 4,922 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths; 5,834 recover

Nagpur division has so far reported 1,78,073 infections and 4,018 fatalities, the official informed.Maharashtras COVID-19 tally is as follows Positive cases 18,47,509, new cases 4,922, death toll 47,694, discharged 17,15,884, active cases 82,849, people tested so far 1,12,05,118..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 20:10 IST
Maha sees 4,922 new COVID-19 cases, 95 deaths; 5,834 recover

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,922 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,47,509, the state health department said. With 95 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll in the state mounted to 47,694, an official said.

At the same time, 5,834 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,15,884. The state is now left with 82,849 active cases. Mumbai city reported 758 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,85,267 while the death toll rose by 19 to 10,964, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,12,05,118 samples. Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,640 new cases, taking the total caseload to 6,38,517. A total of 18,652 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The overall number of cases in the Pune division reached 4,61,199 while the tally of fatalities rose to 10,916, he said. Nashik division's cumulative case count stands at 2,48,980 and death toll at 4,616, he said.

Kolhapur division has so far reported 1,14,010 cases and 3,892 deaths while the total number of cases in Aurangabad division stands at 68,965 and deaths at 1,746. Latur division has reported 75,953 cases until now and 2,300 fatalities.

Akola division has 59,631 cases while 1,435 people have succumbed to the viral disease until now. Nagpur division has so far reported 1,78,073 infections and 4,018 fatalities, the official informed.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,47,509, new cases: 4,922, death toll: 47,694, discharged: 17,15,884, active cases: 82,849, people tested so far: 1,12,05,118..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre not doing enough to revive economy amid COVID-19 crisis: Amit Mitra

Criticising the Centre for not doing enough to address the economic problem arising out of the COVID crisis, West Bengal finance and industry minister Amit Mitra on Saturday said it should have spent more to boost demand in the country. Spe...

TN records 1,366 new COVID-19 cases,15 fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,88,920, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,777. As many as 1,407 people were discharged from healthcare facilities after get...

18 faint after showing signs of fits, nausea; recover quickly

Amaravati, Dec 5 PTI A total of 18 people, including children, suddenly fell unconscious after suffering from symptoms of fits and nausea in Eluru town in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, but all of them turned normal within a few minutes. The i...

Bengal govt indulged in post-Amphan relief graft: Vijayvargiya

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday alleged that the TMC government in West Bengal was involved in corruption over the distribution of relief in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan. The BJP national general secretary, while...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020