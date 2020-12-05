Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uttarakhand reports 680 more COVID-19 cases, eight fatalities

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 20:13 IST
Uttarakhand reports 680 more COVID-19 cases, eight fatalities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 77,573 on Saturday with 680 more people testing positive for the disease, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,281

Dehradun district reported the highest number of 307 new cases, followed by Nainital with 87, Almora with 50, Haridwar with 38, Pithoragarh with 36, Pauri with 33, Udham Singh Nagar with 31, Chamoli with 27, Bageshwar with 25, Tehri with 15, Champawat with 14, Rudraprayag with nine and Uttarkashi with eight, a state Health department bulletin said

It said 70,288 people have so far recuperated from the disease, 828 have migrated out of the state and 5,176 are currently under treatment.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jota even better than Liverpool thought: Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that in-form striker Diogo Jota has been even better than the club thought. In his first season with the Reds, the former Wolves forward has an immediate impact at Anfield as he scored nine go...

Mount Abu coldest recorded place in Rajasthan

Mount Abu was the coldest recorded place in Rajasthan as the minimum temperature in parts of the state increased by one to two notches in the past 24 hours, a MeT department official said Saturday. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature o...

Centre not doing enough to revive economy amid COVID-19 crisis: Amit Mitra

Criticising the Centre for not doing enough to address the economic problem arising out of the COVID crisis, West Bengal finance and industry minister Amit Mitra on Saturday said it should have spent more to boost demand in the country. Spe...

TN records 1,366 new COVID-19 cases,15 fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,88,920, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,777. As many as 1,407 people were discharged from healthcare facilities after get...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020