1,352 new coronavirus cases in MP, 12 deaths

With 12 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,326, they said.A total of 1,449 patients were discharged from hospitals since Friday evening, taking the states recovery count to 1,96,192.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-12-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 20:38 IST
Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 1,352 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,13,050, health officials said. With 12 more people succumbing to the infection, the overall death toll rose to 3,326, they said.

A total of 1,449 patients were discharged from hospitals since Friday evening, taking the state's recovery count to 1,96,192. Of new fatalities, three died in Indore, two each in Bhopal and Gwalior and one each in Khargone, Shivpuri, Harda, Guna and Niwari districts.

Of 1,352 new cases, Indore accounted for 546 and Bhopal 324. The number of cases in Indore rose to 44,918, including 779 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 33,569 with 527 fatalities.

Indore now has 4,942 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 3,077. With 29,952 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to 38.99 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,13,050, New cases 1,352, Death toll 3,326, Recovered 1,96,192, Active cases 13,532, Number of people tested so far 38,99,734..

