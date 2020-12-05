Nagpur records 527 new COVID-19 cases; 10 more casualties

The COVID-19 caseload in Maharashtra's Nagpur district rose to 1,14,218 after 527 persons tested positive for the infection on Saturday, an official said. Apart from this, 10 people died of the infection, taking the district's toll to 3,724, the official said.

As many as 339 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, raising the count of recoveries to 1,04,738, he said. There are currently 5,756 active cases in the district, the official added.