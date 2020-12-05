Left Menu
Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths at record high with 196 in last 24 hours

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:52 IST
Representative Image

Turkey's daily coronavirus deaths hit a record high on Saturday, with 196 fatalities in the last 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed, bringing the total death toll to 14,705.

Turkey also recorded 31,896 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours, down from Friday's 32,736, the highest daily number reported by Ankara since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

