Bengal reports 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, 49 fresh fatalities

The metropolis also reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 14 fatalities, followed by North 24 Parganas 10 and South 24 Parganas six, it said.Forty-three fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:25 IST
Bengal reports 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, 49 fresh fatalities

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 4,99,697 on Saturday as 3,175 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Forty-nine more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,677, it said.

As many as 3,207 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 4,67,056, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state improved to 93.47 per cent. The state now has 23,964 active coronavirus cases, it said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 788, followed by North 24 Parganas (729) and South 24 Parganas (261), the bulletin said. The metropolis also reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 14 fatalities, followed by North 24 Parganas (10) and South 24 Parganas (six), it said.

Forty-three fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the bulletin said. The state has so far tested over 60.91 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,389 in the last 24 hours, it added.

