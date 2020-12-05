Noida: One more dies of COVID-19, 141 new cases

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Saturday that pushed the district's death toll to 84, while its infection tally surged to 23,313 with 141 new cases, official data showed. Active cases in the district rose to 1,051 from 1,047 the previous day, according to the data released by the UP Health department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar is the fifth-highest in the state. On the bright side, 138 more patients got discharged during the period, with the overall recoveries reaching 22,178, the fifth-highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar's death toll remained at 83 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 95.13 per cent, the statistics showed. Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh came down to 22,245 from 22,665 on Friday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,22,867 and the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,900 on Saturday, the data showed.