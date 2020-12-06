Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state eases restrictions for 'COVID safe' summer

Australia's Victoria state eased COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday after the country's pandemic hotspot recorded 37 days without any new coronavirus infections, moving toward a "COVID-safe" holiday season. All passengers on the Saturday afternoon domestic flight between the two cities and some airport staff must remain in self-quarantine until the results from a second test arrive on Monday, a health official said. Australia recorded 7 new cases overnight, all returned travellers.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 06-12-2020 06:56 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 06:56 IST
Australian state eases restrictions for 'COVID safe' summer

Australia's Victoria state eased COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday after the country's pandemic hotspot recorded 37 days without any new coronavirus infections, moving toward a "COVID-safe" holiday season. From midnight on Sunday, up to 100 people will be able to attend public gatherings such as weddings, with density rules of one person per two square metres remaining in place, while 50% of office workers will be able to return to workplaces by Jan. 11, up from 25% now, the state's premier said.

"Today we can take some big steps, not to normal, but to a COVID-safe summer (but) we all need to remain vigilant and we all need to play our part," Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference. Masks will remain mandatory at indoor venues and on public and ride-share transport, he said.

Public health concerns eased after two travellers who returned from Germany, bypassing quarantine in Sydney to travel straight to Melbourne, returned negative COVID-19 tests. All passengers on the Saturday afternoon domestic flight between the two cities and some airport staff must remain in self-quarantine until the results from a second test arrive on Monday, a health official said.

Australia recorded 7 new cases overnight, all returned travellers. The country has all but stamped out the coronavirus through strict quarantine measures, particularly in Victoria, the second-most populous state, which in early August logged as many as 700 daily infections. This comes as a Reuters tally of global infections rose above 65.58 million people, while more than 1.5 million people have died, and as the United States continues to set single-day records for new infections.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaigns in Georgia for two Republican candidates while pressing vote fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party fear could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat....

Rugby-Proud Argentina thrive on adversity 'pandemic style'

Argentinas squad left Australia on Sunday full of pride in their remarkable Tri-Nations campaign and with their reputation as an international rugby power considerably enhanced.The future of Argentine rugby, and for many of its players, rem...

Japan space probe carrying asteroid rocks lands in Australian outback

A Japanese space probe carrying the first extensive samples of an asteroid has completed its six-year mission, landing safely in the remote Australian outback, Japans space agency said on Sunday. The mission by the Japan Aerospace Explorati...

Mainland China reports 18 new COVID-19 cases for Dec. 5

Mainland China reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 5, up from 17 cases from a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Sunday.The National Health Commission said in a statement that 17 of the new cases were imported in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020