Jharkhand reports 196 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,10,186 with 196 fresh cases, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 979, a health department official said on Sunday. Ranchi district registered the maximum number of new infections at 80, followed by Bokaro (24), Dhanbad (24) and East Singhbhum (9).

Jharkhand now has 1,845 active cases, while 1,07,362 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. The state has tested 23,221 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.