Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengal woman, days away from turning 100, recovers from COVID-19

Samanta, at 99 years and 11 months, was admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital in Fuleswar area on November 24 with fever and breathing trouble.Subhasis Mitra, director of the hospital, said she had numerous complications, and a medical team had to be set up to assess her health condition. Mitra also said that so far, around 4,000 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital, and of them, 3,700 recovered.

PTI | Howrah | Updated: 06-12-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 12:10 IST
Bengal woman, days away from turning 100, recovers from COVID-19

A month shy of 100, Bhabatarini Samanta had to battle the deadliest of foes in the path of her becoming a centenarian - the coronavirus. And, she mananged to get the better of it, stunning doctors and family members alike. Samanta, at 99 years and 11 months, was admitted to a designated COVID-19 hospital in Fuleswar area on November 24 with fever and breathing trouble.

Subhasis Mitra, director of the hospital, said she had numerous complications, and a medical team had to be set up to assess her health condition. "With time and care, she started recovering. We are delighted that we could make her free from COVID-19 and send her home in time for the 100th birthday, which is just a few days away," he said.

As a farewell gesture to the elderly woman, doctors, nurses and other staff of the hospital sang songs, gave her flowers and sweets before she boarded an ambulance to depart for home on Saturday. Mitra also said that so far, around 4,000 COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital, and of them, 3,700 recovered.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Steinmetz to appear at Geneva trial next month to face corruption charges - lawyer

Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz will appear in a Geneva court next month to defend himself against corruption and forgery charges in connection with mining contracts in Guinea, his lawyer told Reuters.Steinmetz was indicted in August 201...

35 fresh COVID-19 deaths in Puducherry, no deaths

Puducherry reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 37,244, while the toll remained at 614 as there were no fatalities. The day also saw 62 patients getting discharged from various hospitals after recovery.Mahe region...

Australia bushfire threatens township on World Heritage-listed Fraser island

Residents of a coastal township on Australias World Heritage-listed Fraser Island were told to evacuate on Sunday as a bushfire approached. Since it was sparked by an illegal campfire seven weeks ago, the blaze has blackened half the island...

Fire in building in Ahmedabad, no casualty; ATM, shops damaged

A massive fire broke out on two shopping floors of a multi-storey residential-cum-commercial complex in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning, officials said. There was no report of any casualty, they said, adding that a bank ATM and over two dozen s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020