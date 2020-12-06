Maha: 611 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; tally reaches 2,32,401

Thane has added 611 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the Maharashtra district to 2,32,401, an official said on Sunday. Seven more people have also succumbed to coronavirus infection, taking the toll in the district to 5,733, he said.

As of now, there are 7,278 active COVID-19 cases in the district, while 2,19,390 patients have recovered, he said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.40 per cent, the mortality rate is 2.47 per cent, while the active cases constitute 3.13 per cent of the total cases reported so far, the official said.

Among cities in the district, Kalyan has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 54,753, followed by Thane city-52,521, Navi Mumbai-48,899 and Mira Bhayander-24,452. Out of the total COVID-19 deaths, Thane city accounts for 1,249, Kalyan-1,067, Navi Mumbai-995 and Mira Bhayander- 761, the official said.

The neighbouring Palghar district has till now reported43,149 COVID-19 cases and 1,163 deaths due to the disease, an official from the district administration said.