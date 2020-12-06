Left Menu
Development News Edition

35 fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, no deaths

Puducherry reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 37,244, while the toll remained at 614 as there were no fatalities. A total of 4.19 lakh samples have been tested so far, out of which 3.77 lakh had turned negative, Kumar said.The fatality and recovery rates in the Union Territory were 1.65 per cent and 97.30 per cent, he added.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 06-12-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 13:48 IST
35 fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, no deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 37,244, while the toll remained at 614 as there were no fatalities. The day also saw 62 patients getting discharged from various hospitals after recovery.

Mahe region topped the list of fresh infections (18), followed by Puducherry 13, Karaikal 3 and Yanam 1, the Director of the Health Department S Mohan Kumar said in a release. Cumulatively 37,244 cases have been confirmed, out of which 36,238 were treated and discharged.

Active cases remained at 392. A total of 4.19 lakh samples have been tested so far, out of which 3.77 lakh had turned negative, Kumar said.

The fatality and recovery rates in the Union Territory were 1.65 per cent and 97.30 per cent, he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports record 29,039 new COVID-19 cases

Russia reported a record high of 29,039 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the national total to 2,460,770 since the pandemic began.Authorities confirmed 457 deaths related to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the official national d...

Cricket-First ODI between S Africa, England abandoned after positive COVID-19 cases -SuperSport

Sundays One Day International between South Africa and England in Paarl has been abandoned after two hotel workers in the teams bio-secure environment tested positive for the coronavirus, match host broadcaster SuperSport reported. The star...

Britain's Queen Elizabeth may go public after having COVID vaccine, Times reports

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip may let it be known once they have received a vaccine against COVID-19, The Times newspaper reported, citing unnamed royal aides. The 94-year-old monarch and her 99-year-old spouse are ...

Maha: Man held for raping visually impaired minor stepdaughter

Police have arrested a man for allegedly raping his six-year-old visually impaired stepdaughter in Maharashtras Thane district, a police official said on Sunday. The girls mother married the 44-year-old accused, a resident of Mumbra townshi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020