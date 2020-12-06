35 fresh COVID-19 cases in Puducherry, no deaths

Puducherry reported 35 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 37,244, while the toll remained at 614 as there were no fatalities. The day also saw 62 patients getting discharged from various hospitals after recovery.

Mahe region topped the list of fresh infections (18), followed by Puducherry 13, Karaikal 3 and Yanam 1, the Director of the Health Department S Mohan Kumar said in a release. Cumulatively 37,244 cases have been confirmed, out of which 36,238 were treated and discharged.

Active cases remained at 392. A total of 4.19 lakh samples have been tested so far, out of which 3.77 lakh had turned negative, Kumar said.

The fatality and recovery rates in the Union Territory were 1.65 per cent and 97.30 per cent, he added.