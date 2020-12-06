AP COVID-19 tally reaches 8.71 lakh, 667 new infections

Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh dropped below the 6,000 mark to 5,910 on Sunday even as 667 were added fresh, taking the gross to 8.71 lakh. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday, 914 patients also recovered while nine others succumbed to COVID-19, the latest bulletin said.

The total recoveries in the state now reached 8,59,029 and deaths 7,033, the bulletin said. Krishna district reported 129 fresh cases, Guntur 114 and Chittoor 105 while West Godavari added 86 in 24 hours.

The remaining nine districts reported less than 50 new cases each. Krishna and Chittoor districts reported two fresh fatalities each while five districts added one each to their tally.