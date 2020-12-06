Meghalaya's COVID-19 tally stands at 12,237, death toll at 120

Meghalaya reported fresh 73 COVID- 19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 12,237, a senior health official said on Sunday. The death toll rose to 120 after two patients succumbed to the virus on Sunday, Health Services director Aman War said.

The northeastern state now has 664 active cases, including 404 in East Khasi Hills district, followed by 138 in West Garo Hills District. Sixty-one patients have recovered from the disease, increasing the number of those cured to 11,453 in the state, War said.