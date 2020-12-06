Left Menu
Twenty more fatalities, 2,089 new COVID-19 cases recorded in a day in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 06-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 19:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Twenty more fatalities related to the coronavirus infection took the death toll in Rajasthan to 2,429 on Sunday, while 2,089 new cases pushed the infection tally to 2.80 lakh, according to a health department bulletin

Of the total caseload, 22,427 are under treatment while 2,55,729 people have been discharged after treatment till now, it stated

In Jaipur, the death toll stood at 455, followed by 253 in Jodhpur, 198 in Ajmer, 163 in Bikaner, 147 in Kota, 113 in Bharatpur, 104 in Udaipur and 95 in Pali. Of the new cases recorded on Sunday, Jaipur accounted for 481, Jodhpur 221, Ajmer 105, Kota 101, Alwar 95, Udaipur 91 and Bhilwara 81.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

