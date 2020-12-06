TN clocks 1,320 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Left Menu
Tamil Nadu on Sunday saw 1,320 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall infection count to 7.90 lakh, while 16 more fatalities pushed the toll to 11,793, the health department said. As many as 1,398 people were discharged from health care facilities across the state after getting cured, taking the aggregate to 7,67,659, a bulletin said.The number of active cases stood at 10,788.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 20:26 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

The number of active cases stood at 10,788. The state capital and Coimbatore logged 346 and 139 cases respectively, while the rest were scattered across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2.17 lakh infections out of over 7.90 lakh in the state. Seven districts have added new infections in single digits, while 28 districts reported zero fatalities.

A total of 70,765 samples were tested on Sunday, placing the cumulative count at 1.24 crore specimens examined. All the deceased had co-morbidities, the bulletin said.

Five of those who tested positive were returnees from other states. Earlier in the day, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar launched 240 medical units for infections disease prevention work in storm and rain affected areas.

The mobile medical units have been despatched to various parts of Chennai corporation and suburbs to carry out infectious disease control operations, he said. Mobile medical teams, chlorination teams, vehicles mounted with disinfectant sprayers, COVID-19 sample collection teams, 108 ambulances were pressed into service, he said.

