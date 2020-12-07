COVID-19 tally in Andamans rises to 4,754 with 11 new cases

Eleven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, raising the tally in the Union Territory to 4,758, a health department official said on Monday. The death toll remained at 61 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported, he said.

Of the fresh cases, three were detected during contact tracing, while eight have travel history, he said. Eight more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,624, the official said.

The Union Territory now has 73 active cases. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted 1,39,326 sample tests for COVID-19 so far, he added.