Russia reports 28,142 new coronavirus cases, 456 deaths

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....
The sound of a coconut cracking open breaks the silence in Lavanya Nadarajas kitchen at her home in Mullaitivu, in the north of Sri Lanka.Small, white flakes fall rapidly into a bowl as 39-year old Nadaraja moves the broken half of coconut ...
As US President-elect Joe Biden is likely to take a tough stance against China, Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday said that Beijing and the US should initiate dialogue at all levels. Sputnik quoted Wang as saying at the meeting with the US...
In a breakthrough, Delhi Police on Friday arrested five people with weapons and drugs that indicates Pakistans intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI is trying to link Khalistan movement with terrorism in Kashmir. Five persons ...
Hong Kong stocks fell more than 1 on Monday, dragged down by losses in the financial sector, as investors worried over rising U.S.-China tensions. The Hang Seng index fell 1.2 to 26,506.85, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4 to 10,4...