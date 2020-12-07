Odisha reports 368 fresh COVID-19 cases, seven fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounted to 3,21,564 on Monday, after 368 fresh cases were reported, while seven more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,778, a health department official said. The new infections were reported from 26 of the state's 30 districts.

Khurda district, comprising state capital Bhubaneswar, registered the highest of 49 fresh cases followed by Sundergarh (45) and Angul (30). Four districts - Boudh, Gajapati, Nabarangpur and Subarnapur - did not report any new COVID-19 case during the last 24 hours, he said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of seven Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals." Cuttack, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Sundergarh accounted for the deaths since Sunday, the official said. A total of 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities, he said.

Odisha now has 3,893 active cases, while 3,15,840 patients have so far recovered from the disease. The state has thus far conducted over 61.81 lakh sample tests, including 38,231 on Sunday. The positivity rate stands at 5.2 per cent.