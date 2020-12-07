Uttarakhand Governor back to work after end of COVID-19 quarantine period

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, who had tested positive for COVID-19, resumed her official duties at the Raj Bhawan here after the end of her quarantine period. She had tested positive for coronavirus on November 22 and had isolated herself immediately under the supervision of doctors. Maurya thanked everyone for praying for her recovery and advised people not to panic if they have symptoms of the pathogen.

She also advised them not to hide the symptoms and have themselves tested. Maurya asked them to keep their will power strong and follow the advice of doctors. The governor also asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing when stepping out.