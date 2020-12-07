J-K records 280 new COVID cases, 9 deaths

Left Menu
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 280 new COVID-19 cases, while nine fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,13,568 and the death toll to 1,755, officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:12 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:12 IST
Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 280 new COVID-19 cases, while nine fatalities took place in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,13,568 and the death toll to 1,755, officials said. Out of the fresh cases, 166 are from the Jammu division and 114 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 75 cases, followed by 63 in Srinagar district. The number of active cases dropped to 5,055 in the union territory as 386 patients recovered from the infection. A total of 1,06,758 patients have recovered so far, they said.

Meanwhile, the union territory reported nine COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours - five from Jammu and four from the Kashmir region..

