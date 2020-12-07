Left Menu
Development News Edition

512 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand; death toll nears 1,300

Meanwhile, 10 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the states overall toll till date to 1,295, the bulletin said. As many as 71,105 infected people have recuperated so far, 875 have migrated out of the state and 5,234 are under treatment, it said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:17 IST
512 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand; death toll nears 1,300

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,509 on Monday with 512 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while the death toll rose further by 10 to reach 1,295, officials said. Among the fresh infections, Dehradun district reported the maximum 229 cases, followed by Haridwar (60), Nainital (53), Chamoli (37), Pauri (25), Tehri (20), and Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi (19 cases each).

Eighteen cases were reported from Almora, 15 from Pithoragarh, 12 from Champawat, four from Rudraprayag and one from Bageshwar, a state health department bulletin here said. Meanwhile, 10 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the state's overall toll till date to 1,295, the bulletin said. As many as 71,105 infected people have recuperated so far, 875 have migrated out of the state and 5,234 are under treatment, it said.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

IIT Mandi researchers propose technique to enhance power output of piezoelectric materials

Indian Institute of Technology, Mandi researchers have proposed a technique to enhance the power output of piezoelectric materials which can be used in floor tiles to generate electrical energy from human walking or on roads, according to o...

Ryanair CEO predicts problems for IAG ownership of BA after Brexit

The chief executive of Ryanair predicts problems for IAGs ownership of UK-based airline British Airways after Britains transition period with the European Union ends on Dec. 31, due to European Union airline ownership rules. I cannot see ho...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...

Maha: Dutch woman held for ramming stolen vehicle into car

A 24-year-old Dutch woman tourist has been arrested for allegedly ramming a stolen jeep into a car in Satara in Maharashtra, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday evening near Vijaynagar on Patan-Karad road, and she had s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020