512 more test positive for COVID-19 in U'khand; death toll nears 1,300

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 case tally rose to 78,509 on Monday with 512 more people testing positive for coronavirus, while the death toll rose further by 10 to reach 1,295, officials said. Among the fresh infections, Dehradun district reported the maximum 229 cases, followed by Haridwar (60), Nainital (53), Chamoli (37), Pauri (25), Tehri (20), and Udham Singh Nagar and Uttarkashi (19 cases each).

Eighteen cases were reported from Almora, 15 from Pithoragarh, 12 from Champawat, four from Rudraprayag and one from Bageshwar, a state health department bulletin here said. Meanwhile, 10 more COVID-19 patients died in the state, taking the state's overall toll till date to 1,295, the bulletin said. As many as 71,105 infected people have recuperated so far, 875 have migrated out of the state and 5,234 are under treatment, it said.