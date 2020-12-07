Muzaffarnagar sees 43 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally up to 7,272
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:35 IST
Forty-three fresh COVID-19 cases were detected on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the tally to 7,272 in the district, an official said. The active caseload in the district reached 503.
District Magistrate Selvakumari J said they had received 1,180 samples of which 43 came out positive. She added that 59 patients recovered from the viral infection, taking the total recoveries to 6,674 in the district so far.
