Mumbai records 544 COVID-19 cases, 1,598 recoveries; 11 die

Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 2,86,590 on Monday with the addition of 544 new cases, while nearly 1,600 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, the city civic body said. This was the ninth straight day when the city has recorded less than 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the financial capital reported 11 fresh fatalities, the second lowest single-day count so far this month, taking the death toll to 10,913. On December 1, Mumbai had witnessed nine deaths, the lowest in several months.

According to the data, the number of recovered cases increased to 2,62,789, about 92 per cent of the total tally, with 1,598 more COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours. The city now has 12,065 active COVID-19 cases, the BMC said.

The civic body stated that so far over 19.98 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city. According to the BMC, the average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai is 280 days, while the average growth rate is 0.25 per cent.

According to the data, the city has 471 containment zones and 5,451 sealed buildings. The civic body seals a building or declares a containment zone after one or more patients from there test positive for COVID-19.