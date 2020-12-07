Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP reports 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, 1,245 recoveries; 10 die

With 10 more people succumbing to the viral infection, including five deaths in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Ratlam, Satna and Mandsaur, the overall toll rose to 3,347, they said.A total of 1,245 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the states count of recoveries to 1,99,167.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-12-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 20:52 IST
MP reports 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, 1,245 recoveries; 10 die

Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,307 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,15,957, health officials said. With 10 more people succumbing to the viral infection, including five deaths in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Ratlam, Satna and Mandsaur, the overall toll rose to 3,347, they said.

A total of 1,245 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's count of recoveries to 1,99,167. Of the 1,307 new cases, Indore accounted for 509 and Bhopal 317, officials said.

The total number of cases in Indore now stands at 45,960, including 787 deaths, while Bhopal's caseload is 34,210 with 531 fatalities so far. Indore now has 5,177 active cases, while Bhopal 3,110.

With 29,322 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted so far rose to around 39.61 lakh. Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,15,957 new cases 1,307, death toll 3,347, recovered 1,99,167, active cases 13,443, number of people tested so far 39,61,552.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Having grown rapidly to become Europes third-largest low-cost airline and one of the few to apply the budget model to transatlantic flights, Norwegian Air is fighting for its survival. On Monday, Irelands High Court granted creditor protect...

Haasan accuses AIADMK, DMK of joining hands to shield graft

Chennai, Dec 7 PTI Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday accused the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK of joining hands when there was a common threat to those involving in corruption. The MNM chief, without naming the tw...

Farm laws not anti-farmer, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the three farm laws enacted by the NDA government at the Centre were not anti-farmer, but reflective of Prime Minister Narendra Modis efforts to ensure the welfare of the ry...

19 more coronavirus deaths, 620 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Monday reported 19 more coronavirus deaths, pushing the toll to 4,934 while 620 new cases took the infection count to 1,56,839, a health bulletin stated. There are 7,604 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020