MP reports 1,307 new COVID-19 cases, 1,245 recoveries; 10 die

Madhya Pradesh on Monday recorded 1,307 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 2,15,957, health officials said. With 10 more people succumbing to the viral infection, including five deaths in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Ratlam, Satna and Mandsaur, the overall toll rose to 3,347, they said.

A total of 1,245 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's count of recoveries to 1,99,167. Of the 1,307 new cases, Indore accounted for 509 and Bhopal 317, officials said.

The total number of cases in Indore now stands at 45,960, including 787 deaths, while Bhopal's caseload is 34,210 with 531 fatalities so far. Indore now has 5,177 active cases, while Bhopal 3,110.

With 29,322 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the number of tests conducted so far rose to around 39.61 lakh. Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,15,957 new cases 1,307, death toll 3,347, recovered 1,99,167, active cases 13,443, number of people tested so far 39,61,552.