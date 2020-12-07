Left Menu
Maha sees 3,075 new COVID-19 cases, 7,345 recoveries; 40 die

Maharashtras case recovery rate now stands at 93.28 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, the department said.At 544, Mumbai city reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, while Nagpur Municipal Corporation NMC area saw 219 cases.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:23 IST
Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,55,341 on Monday with the addition of 3,075 fresh infections, the state health department said. With 40 persons succumbing to the viral infection during the day, including 11 in Mumbai, the overall fatality count rose to 47,774, it said in a statement.

At the same time, 7,345 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 17,30,715, it said. The state is now left with 75,767 active cases.

A total of 1,13,18,721 people have been tested across the state so far, it said. Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 93.28 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent, the department said.

At 544, Mumbai city reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, while Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) area saw 219 cases. Mumbai's caseload now stands at 2,86,597 while the fatality count is 10,907.

In the limits of municipal corporations of Pune and Nashik, 186 and 132 cases were reported, respectively. Out of the total 3,075 new cases across the state, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) accounted for 1,050 infections.

The MMR, which includes Mumbai city and Thane, has till now reported 6,41,055 cases and 18,624 deaths. Currently, 5,55,180 people are in home quarantine and 5,565 are in institutional quarantine in the state.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 18,55,341; new cases 3,075; deaths: 47,774; discharged 17,30,715; active cases: 75,767; people tested so far: 1,13,18,721..

