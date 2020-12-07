Left Menu
Development News Edition

Surat reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 276 recoveries; 3 die

Surat district of Gujarat recorded 222 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths on Monday, the state health department said. The city reported 191 new cases and 214 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district registered 31 fresh infections and 62 discharges, the release said.A total of 31,620 patients have been dischargedso far in the city, showing a recovery rate of 94.14 per cent, said the Surat Municipal Corporation SMC.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 07-12-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 21:50 IST
Surat reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, 276 recoveries; 3 die

Surat district of Gujarat recorded 222 new coronavirus cases and three more deaths on Monday, the state health department said. With this, the COVID-19 tally rose to 45,175, while the fatalities in the south Gujarat district increased to 1,087, said the department in a release.

Also, 276 more COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day following recovery, it said. The city reported 191 new cases and 214 recoveries, while the rural parts of the district registered 31 fresh infections and 62 discharges, the release said.

A total of 31,620 patients have been dischargedso far in the city, showing a recovery rate of 94.14 per cent, said the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). As many as 20,910 people are quarantined in the city, said the civic body in a release.

Also, 418 coronavirus patients are admitted in various city hospitals, including 149 in two governmenthospitals, it said. The city's Athwa zone has so far reported the highest number of 6,428 cases, of which 34 were added on Monday. The Katargam area is second with 5,545 infections, said the SMC.

In rural Surat, 11,031 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far following recovery, while 2,396 people are under quarantine, officials said. With 2,366 cases, Kamrej has reported the highest number of infections among talukas so far. The taluka also leads in terms of deaths at 90, they said.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

World Economic Forum moved to Singapore over coronavirus concerns

The World Economic Forums annual gathering of political and business leaders will move from Switzerland to Singapore next year as the COVID-19 pandemic would make it challenging to host the event safely in Europe, organisers said on Monday....

TIMELINE-Norwegian Air's rise and battle for survival

Having grown rapidly to become Europes third-largest low-cost airline and one of the few to apply the budget model to transatlantic flights, Norwegian Air is fighting for its survival. On Monday, Irelands High Court granted creditor protect...

Haasan accuses AIADMK, DMK of joining hands to shield graft

Chennai, Dec 7 PTI Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Monday accused the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK of joining hands when there was a common threat to those involving in corruption. The MNM chief, without naming the tw...

Farm laws not anti-farmer, says MP CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the three farm laws enacted by the NDA government at the Centre were not anti-farmer, but reflective of Prime Minister Narendra Modis efforts to ensure the welfare of the ry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020