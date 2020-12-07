Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lithuania extends lockdown until New Year, tightens rules as cases soar

As of Monday, Lithuania reported 1,037 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, three times more than the 340 cases when the lockdown was announced on Nov. 4. The country now lags only Croatia and Luxemburg on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control list.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 07-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 22:03 IST
Lithuania extends lockdown until New Year, tightens rules as cases soar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Lithuania on Monday extended its coronavirus lockdown until the end of this year, days after it rushed to third place of worst-affected European Union countries. As of Monday, Lithuania reported 1,037 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, three times more than the 340 cases when the lockdown was announced on Nov. 4.

The country now lags only Croatia and Luxemburg on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control list. "If people precisely kept to rules, we would not need to tighten them today," said acting Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis.

The outgoing government also banned any grouping of more than two households, told all companies to have employees work from home, and told primary schools to close for early holidays on Dec. 14. The government did not approve the national health authority's request to ban all but essential shopping and to ban contacts between households. Restaurants, gyms, universities and secondary schools will remain shut. Shops have been told to limit the number of customers and close off most parking spaces at their premises.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

MP: Woman dead, two critical as fire breaks out in house

A woman was charred to death and her husband and his colleague sustained serious burns on Monday night when their house caught fire near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, police said. The blaze erupted at the servant quarters of the state governmen...

Farmers' protest: Parkash Singh Badal seeks PM's personal intervention in finding solution

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his personal intervention in reaching a solution to get the stalemate broken. This comes ahead of...

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays. ...

Over 50 pc voter turnout in fourth phase of DDC polls in J-K

The fourth phase of District Development Council DDC elections held in 34 constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday saw over 50 per cent turnout. The fourth phase of District Development Council elections has been conducted successfully...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020