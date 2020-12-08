U.S. CDC reports 281,253 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday reported 14,636,914 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 174,387 from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,118 to 281,253.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Dec. 6 versus its previous report a day earlier.(https://bit.ly/2K00neM)

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.