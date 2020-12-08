39 new cases take Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 11,418

Left Menu
PTI | Kohima | Updated: 08-12-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 00:17 IST
At least 39 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagaland on Monday, pushing the tally in the state to 11,418, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. Of the fresh cases, 23 were reported from Kohima, nine from Tuensang, six from Dimapur and one from Kiphire.

Five people from Kohima were cured of the disease during the day, the minister said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 93.34 per cent.

Of the 69 fatalities reported so far, 59 were due to the contagion, seven due to comorbidities, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of three other deaths, Health Department Director Dr Denis Hangsing said. Nagaland now has 577 active cases and 10,658 people have recovered from the disease.

Altogether 114 patients have migrated to other states, he said. Kohima has the highest number of active cases at 328, followed by Dimapur at 154, Tuensang at 41 and Mon at 24.

Of the total coronavirus patients detected in the state, 4,589 are armed forces personnel, and 1,790 returnees, he said. The state has so far conducted over 1.14 lakh sample tests for COVID-19.

"A total of 70,091 samples have been tested through RT-PCR, 36,174 through TrueNat and 8,544 rapid antigen tests conducted," Hangsing added..

