South Korea reports 594 new coronavirus cases

Updated: 08-12-2020 06:05 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 06:05 IST
South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, another triple-digit daily increase that authorities say threatens to overload the medical system.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggles to control its latest and largest wave of infections.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

