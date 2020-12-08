Japan's AnGes begins phase 2/3 clinical trial of DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine

Japan's AnGes begins phase 2/3 clinical trial of DNA-based COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 08-12-2020 09:18 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 09:18 IST
Japanese biotech company AnGes Inc said on Tuesday it had initiated a phase 2/3 clinical trial of its DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
The study is taking place at eight facilities in eastern and western Japan involving 500 test subjects, the company said in a statement.
