AfDB's African Economic Conference with ECA, UNDP focuses on SDGs, Covid-19 measures

The 2020 edition of the African Economic Conference, jointly organized by the African Development Bank (AfDB), the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will be held virtually from 8 to 10 December 2020.

The theme of this year's conference is: "Africa beyond COVID-19: accelerating towards inclusive sustainable development." The conference will bring together various stakeholders, including policymakers and researchers, to examine the socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 and measures to mitigate and recover from the pandemic.

In particular, the conference will focus on how African countries can build resilience and be better prepared to deal with future shocks. It will offer best practices from Africa and elsewhere, on how African economies can accelerate progress towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and the aspirations of Agenda 2063.