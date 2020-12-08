Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for COVID-19

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, veterinary authorities said on Tuesday, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus. The Veterinary Service of Barcelona contacted colleagues at the Bronx Zoo in New York, where four tigers and three lions tested positive for COVID-19 in April.

Reuters | Barcelona | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:49 IST
Four lions at Spanish zoo test positive for COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Four lions at Barcelona Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19, veterinary authorities said on Tuesday, in only the second known case in which large felines have contracted coronavirus. Three females named Zala, Nima and Run Run and Kiumbe, a male, were tested after keepers noticed they showed slight symptoms of coronavirus.

Two staff at the zoo also tested positive for coronavirus, the authorities said, after the outbreak was first detected last month. Authorities are investigating how the lions became infected.

Keepers carried out PCR tests on the lions in the same way as humans are tested as the animals are acustomed to contact with the zoo staff. The Veterinary Service of Barcelona contacted colleagues at the Bronx Zoo in New York, where four tigers and three lions tested positive for COVID-19 in April. It is the only other zoo where large felines are known to have contracted coronavirus. All recovered.

"The Zoo has contacted and collaborated with international experts such as the Veterinary Service of the Bronx Zoo, the only one that has documented cases of Sars-CoV-2 infection in felines," the Barcelona zoo said in a statement. "The lions were given veterinary care for their mild clinical condition - similar to a very mild flu condition - through anti-inflammatory treatment and close monitoring, and the animals responded well."

The four-year-old male and the females, who are all 16 years old, have had no contact with other animals at the zoo, which is open to visitors.

Also Read: Tarun Gogoi on life support, extremely critical

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Run

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Halix Signs Deal With Astrazeneca For Commercial Manufacture Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Halix B.V. DGAP-NEWS HALIX B.V. HALIX SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURE OF COVID-19 VACCINE HALIX B.V. - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA AB FOR LARGE-SCALE COMMERCIAL DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURE OF AZD1222 HA...

Onus of making country Aatmanirbhar lies with industry, govt can pitch in as facilitator: Pawan Goenka

The onus of making the country self reliant in manufacturing lies with the industry and not with the government which can at best act as a facilitator, Mahindra Mahindra MM Managing Director and CEO Pawan Goenka said on Tuesday. Speaking a...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1800 hours EXPECTED STORIES India vs Australia third T20Post-match press conference copies from Sydney. Report of ISL match between Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United in Margao.STORIES ON THE WIRE...

BJP resorting to politics of bandh : Subrata Mukherjee

Ruling TMC on Tuesday accused BJP of resorting to the politics of bandh in West Bengal and asserted that the reason for the death of the saffron party worker in Siliguri was not firing by police but from shot gun pellets probably carried by...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020